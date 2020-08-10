Richardson recorded 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Richardson finished with a season high scoring total while matching his season high in made threes. He also handed out six dimes for the first time since Jan. 9. Richardson amassed at least six assists seven times through his first 31 appearances this season but hadn't been making much of an impact as a playmaker of late. The absence of Ben Simmons (knee) opens the door for Richardson to step up offensively going forward, and if Joel Embiid (ankle) misses any games that too will catapult Richardson higher in the team's pecking order.