76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 20 points
Richardson ended with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to Indiana.
Richardson assumed an offensive mindset after Joel Embiid (knee) was a late scratch. He paced the team with 20 points and has certainly looked much better over the past two weeks. During that period, he is the 28th ranked player in almost 35 minutes per night. He tends to go through peaks and troughs and his current ascendence could see him thrown out in many trade scenarios.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Solid all-around effort•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 18 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 21 but quiet otherwise•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot but solid line•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Bothered by wrist injury•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 11 points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...