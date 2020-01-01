76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 20 points

Richardson ended with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to Indiana.

Richardson assumed an offensive mindset after Joel Embiid (knee) was a late scratch. He paced the team with 20 points and has certainly looked much better over the past two weeks. During that period, he is the 28th ranked player in almost 35 minutes per night. He tends to go through peaks and troughs and his current ascendence could see him thrown out in many trade scenarios.