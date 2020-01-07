76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 23 points

Richardson finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder.

Richardson led the Sixers in scoring during Monday night's contest against the Thunder, shaking off his last game against the Rockets where he scored just seven points. Richardson's fantasy value relies heavily on his scoring, and he has posted double-digit points in eight of his last 10 games. Over the course of the season, Richardson has averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.