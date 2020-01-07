76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 23 points
Richardson finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder.
Richardson led the Sixers in scoring during Monday night's contest against the Thunder, shaking off his last game against the Rockets where he scored just seven points. Richardson's fantasy value relies heavily on his scoring, and he has posted double-digit points in eight of his last 10 games. Over the course of the season, Richardson has averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Solid all-around effort•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 18 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 21 but quiet otherwise•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot but solid line•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Bothered by wrist injury•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...