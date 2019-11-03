76ers' Josh Richardson: Sees usage bump with Embiid out

Richardson recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 129-128 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Joel Embiid (suspension) out, Richardson sported a 22.7 percent usage rate in the contest, a small uptick from his season-long mark. While the added responsibility on offense allowed Richardson to tie his season highs in scoring and assists, he also turned the ball over five times. He'll again be in line for a slightly elevated role Monday in Phoenix as Embiid serves the final game of his suspension.