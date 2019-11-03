76ers' Josh Richardson: Sees usage bump with Embiid out
Richardson recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 129-128 win over the Trail Blazers.
With Joel Embiid (suspension) out, Richardson sported a 22.7 percent usage rate in the contest, a small uptick from his season-long mark. While the added responsibility on offense allowed Richardson to tie his season highs in scoring and assists, he also turned the ball over five times. He'll again be in line for a slightly elevated role Monday in Phoenix as Embiid serves the final game of his suspension.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Not on Saturday's injury report•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Nursing minor toe soreness•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Well-rounded line in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in season opener•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Solid showing at both guard spots•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: To see minutes at point guard•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.