76ers' Josh Richardson: Shooting struggles continue

Richardson put up 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Knicks.

Since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Richardsonhas been shooting just 37.1 percent from the field, and 58.3 percent from the line prior to this outing. This has caused his fantasy rank to plummet to sub-200 levels during that time span. It hasn't been pretty since his return, but Ben Simmons (back) is expected to miss an extended period of time, so maybe Richardson can utilize this opportunity to bounce back. This outing didn't look much better for Richardson, as he went 38.5 percent from the field, and missed all four of his three-point attempts, but at least he contributed three assists, two blocks and a steal.