76ers' Josh Richardson: Showcases range in blowout win

Richardson collected 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two steals over 22 minutes Tuesday against the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Richardson looked sharp from beyond the arc in this one, converting on three of five attempts on the way to a 144-86 victory. After being sent to Philadelphia in the Jimmy Butler deal at the end of June, Richardson is on track to open the regular season as a starter.