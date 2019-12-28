76ers' Josh Richardson: Solid all-around effort
Richardson had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 98-97 loss at Orlando.
Richardson has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, while also dishing out three or more assists in each of those six outings. He is making strides as a passer and can score at a decent rate despite being a secondary option on the offensive scheme, and that should be enough to keep him fantasy relevant despite his low usage most nights.
