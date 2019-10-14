76ers' Josh Richardson: Solid showing at both guard spots
Richardson tallied 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and five steals across 26 minutes during the 76ers' 126-94 win over the Magic on Sunday.
Richardson was outstanding on the defensive end and logged minutes at both backcourt spots as he continues to acclimate to his new squad. The 26-year-old projects for an important complementary role in the coming season along high-usage incumbents Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.
