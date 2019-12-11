76ers' Josh Richardson: Starting Tuesday
Richardson (hamstring) will start Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In his first game back from a six-game absence, Richardson will return to the starting five, sending Furkan Korkmaz back to the bench. Still, it's possible Richardson will face a minutes limit.
