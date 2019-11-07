76ers' Josh Richardson: Strong night in narrow loss
Richardson ended with 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.
Richardson scored 24 points in Wednesday's loss, adding a team-high four assists. Ben Simmons (shoulder) left early which meant the ball was in Richardson's hands a bit more. If Simmons is forced to miss additional time, Richardson could see a nice bump in his production. He is currently putting up top-80 numbers on the season and that would appear to be his floor moving forward.
