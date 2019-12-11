76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles mightily in return
Richardson (hamstring) had three points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Nuggets.
Richardson returned to the lineup following a six-game absence with a hamstring injury. However, he struggled mightily and ended up being outplayed by rookie wing Matisse Thybulle. Richardson will look to bounce back in Thursday's contest against the Celtics.
