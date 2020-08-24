Richardson posted 14 points (2-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 series-ending loss to Boston.

The 76ers have nothing to show once again after falling at the first playoff hurdle. Richardson came into the season hoping to build on the previous year's 16.6 points per game, but his scoring average fell to 13.7 points and he put up the second-worst three-point shooting (34.1 percent) of his career. Still only 26 years of age, Richardson has time on his side, but he'll need to bounce back to his 2018-19 level to be anything more than roster filler for fantasy purposes.