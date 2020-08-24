Richardson had 14 points (2-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston.

The 76ers have nothing to show once again after falling at the first playoff hurdle. Richardson came into the season, hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. Unfortunately, we could say he did just the opposite, finishing the season just inside the top-150. Still only 26 years of age, Richardson has time on his side but will need to make some drastic improvements if he is to move the fantasy needle once again.

