76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot but solid line

Richardson recorded 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Heat.

Richardson continues to nurse a wrist injury, which may have contributed to his subpar shooting night. However, he did fill up the stat sheet across multiple categories while producing his best scoring total through five December bouts. Richardson will try to build on this effort during Friday's matchup versus the Mavericks.