76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot
Richardson had seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes of action, as the 76ers beat the Nets 112-104 on Thursday.
The All-Star break apparently iced Richardson, who put up a strong 21-point performance (8-15 FG) prior to the gap. Richardson was his typical self defensively and tacked on strong peripheral stats. He is averaging 14.6 points per game through just 42 games this season. Owners can expect Richardson to hover around that figure as he finds his rhythm down the stretch.
