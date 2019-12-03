76ers' Josh Richardson: Takes part in individual drills
Richardson (hamstring) was spotted participating in individual work during Tuesday's practice, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Richardson has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury. His participation in practice is a good sign, though he'll likely need to progress to 5-on-5 work before getting the green light. The timeline for his return remains up in the air.
