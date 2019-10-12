76ers' Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in win
Richardson poured in 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added four assists, two rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during the 76ers' 100-87 preseason win over the Hornets on Friday.
Richardson finished with a team-high scoring tally in the victory and made impressive contributions on defense as well. The offseason addition will assume starting shooting guard duties in Philadelphia after generating a career-best 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 made threes per game with the Heat last season, but he'll be looking to improve on an inefficient 41.2 percent success rate from the floor.
