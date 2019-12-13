Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: To remain slightly limited

Richardson is expected to remain on a minutes restriction Thursday night against Boston, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Richardson logged 19 minutes in Tuesday's victory over Denver, so he'll remain around that 20-minute threshold Thursday. He'll aim to get back in a groove after shooting just 1-for-8 from the field Tuesday.

