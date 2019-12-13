76ers' Josh Richardson: To remain slightly limited
Richardson is expected to remain on a minutes restriction Thursday night against Boston, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Richardson logged 19 minutes in Tuesday's victory over Denver, so he'll remain around that 20-minute threshold Thursday. He'll aim to get back in a groove after shooting just 1-for-8 from the field Tuesday.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles mightily in return•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Starting Tuesday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Available to play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Upgraded to probable•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable for Tuesday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Out Saturday and Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.