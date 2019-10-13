76ers' Josh Richardson: To see minutes at point guard

Richardson will see time as the Sixers' backup point guard Sunday against Orlando, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Richardson will start at his usual shooting guard spot, but the team will also try him out as a point guard, a position at which he spent time in Miami last season. The Sixers are light on guard -- and depth, in general -- and they'd likely prefer to keep the ball in Richardson's hands, as opposed to Shake Milton's or Trey Burke's, when Ben Simmons is off the floor.