76ers' Josh Richardson: Tweaks ankle Wednesday
Richardson twisted his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Magic and will be getting treatment for it on Thursday with the hopes of playing Friday against the Thunder, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Richardson also played fewer minutes than usual due to mid-game hamstring soreness. More information on his condition may arrive following treatment on his ankle or after Friday's morning shootaround.
