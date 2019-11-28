76ers' Josh Richardson: Unlikely to play Friday
Richardson (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Richardson left Wednesday's game with a right hamstring strain, and it's unlikely that he will be ready to return Friday. If he is unable to suit up, Furkan Korkmaz should see an increased role for Philadelphia.
