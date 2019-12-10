76ers' Josh Richardson: Upgraded to probable
Richardson (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Richardson is certainly trending in the right direction with tipoff on the horizon, as he was tagged as questionable Monday night and has now been upgraded to probable. If he is cleared to play, he may have his minutes closely monitored, considering he missed the last six games with a hamstring injury.
