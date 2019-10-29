76ers' Josh Richardson: Well-rounded line in Monday's win
Richardson produced 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Hawks.
Richardson had a bit more success with his shot, this after managing to connect on just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts in each of the first two games this season. Nevertheless, Richardson has impressed as the head of the snake defensively, flustering opposing backcourts with his combination of size, speed, strength, and instincts. Theoretically he could be in line to improve upon last year's shooting percentages given that he's no longer the focal point offensively, but there will likely be an adjustment period.
