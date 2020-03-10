76ers' Josh Richardson: Will return Wednesday
Richardson (concussion) will return for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
After missing three game with a concussion, Richardson officially passed through protocol and will make his return to action. He'll likely slide back into the starting lineup alongside Shake Milton, as was the case before he sustained the concussion against the Clippers last Sunday.
