76ers' Josh Richardson: Will work off bench again
Richardson will come off the bench Sunday against Chicago, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
This will be Richardson's second game back from injury, but the team will bring him back slowly, and he'll remain in a reserve role as Shake Milton gets the nod at shooting guard. Richardson played 15 minutes Friday against Memphis, finishing with four points, two rebounds and a block.
