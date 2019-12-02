Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't play Monday

Richardson (hamstring) will be held out of Monday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Richardson's nagging hamstring will keep him sidelined for a third straight game. Look for Furkan Korkmaz to remain with the top unit in Richardson's stead, while James Ennis and Matisse Thybulle should also benefit from bumps in playing time.

