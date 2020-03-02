76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't play Tuesday
Richardson (concussion) won't play Tuesday against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Richardson suffered a concussion after receiving a heavy blow around his head during Sunday's loss against the Clippers, and now the guard will miss his first matchup since Feb. 6 as a result. With Ben Simmons (back) sidelined as well, Shake Milton and Alec Burks could benefit immensely from increased usage against the Lakers on Tuesday.
