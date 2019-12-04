76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't return Thursday
Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Richardson will remain sidelined for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained right hamstring. The 26-year-old participated in individual work during Tuesday's practice, so there's a chance he could return Saturday against Cleveland. For now, look for Furkan Korkmaz to pick up another start in his stead.
