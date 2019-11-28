76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't return Wednesday
Richardson has a right hamstring strain and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Kings, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Richardson sustained the injury during the first half after posting nine points and three assists in 17 minutes. Furkan Korkmaz started the second half and should see increased run while Richardson is sidelined.
