Mintz totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-11 FT), three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-70 Summer League loss to San Antonio.

Mintz took a step back after dropping 21 and 26 points in his previous two Summer League matchups. However, he still managed to lead the starters in scoring by getting to the charity stripe with regularity. Mintz could have a chance to bounce back in Sunday's exhibition against the Hornets.