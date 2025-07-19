Mintz chipped in 20 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 87-83 Summer League win over the Nets.

Mintz closed out Summer League with a 20-point outing Friday, a fitting finish given his prominent role throughout the event. The guard will aim to build on his strong showing as he pushes for his NBA debut, having spent all of last season with the Delaware Blue Coats -- the 76ers' G League affiliate -- where he averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.7 minutes in 40 games.