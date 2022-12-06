Champagnie recorded 38 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 42 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to Long Island.

Champagnie fell one point short from tying his season-high point total and one rebound short of back-to-back double-doubles. Across seven appearances with Delaware, the 21-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.