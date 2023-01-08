Champagnie tallied 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to Greensboro.

Champagnie struggled mightily with his shot but still finished in double figures. He also grabbed 11 rebounds, notching his fifth double-double of the campaign.