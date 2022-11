Champagnie recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win over Greensboro.

Champagnie was one of six Blue Coats to score in double figures and recorded a season-high 10 boards en route to his first double-double. Across two appearances, the 21-year-old is posting 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 28.5 minutes per game.