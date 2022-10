Champagnie (thumb) posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 18 minutes in the preseason opener versus the Nets.

Champagnie's Summer League action ended early due to a thumb issue, but he opened the preseason with a bang, tying Furkan Korkmaz for the second-most points on the night. The undrafted rookie holds one of the Sixers' two-way deals and certainly displayed why he's worth of it in this one.