Champagnie tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Charge.

Champagnie was efficient from the field en route to his highest-scoring outing since Dec. 30, when he finished with 23 points in a win over Long Island. Across 30 appearances, he's averaging 18.1 points while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep.