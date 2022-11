Champagnie mustered 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 loss to Capital City.

Champagnie fell one rebound short of back-to-back double-doubles. Across three appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.