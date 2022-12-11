Champagnie posted 23 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to Westchester.

Champagnie has scored at least 20 points in six straight games and notched his second double-double during that stretch. Across nine appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 24.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game.