Champagnie produced 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Long Island.

Champagnie got hot from deep and finished with at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past five appearances. He also grabbed a team- and season-high 12 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double of the campaign.