Champagnie produced 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Westchester.

Champagnie scored at least 20 points for the seventh time this season. He also finished with multiple blocks and steals in the same game for just the second time during the campaign.