Champagnie posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 loss to Long Island.

Champagnie struggled with his three-point shot but still scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. Across eight appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 24.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 35.3 minutes per game.