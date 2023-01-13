Champagnie recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 149-137 win over Maine.

Champagnie scored in double figures for a sixth straight game and surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time during that stretch. Across 21 appearances, he's averaging 20.0 points in 33.2 minutes while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three.