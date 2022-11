Champagnie notched 39 points (13-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Capital City.

Champagnie exploded for a season-high 39 points thanks to five made three-pointers. Across four appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.