Champagnie posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over Sioux Falls in the G League Showcase.

Champagnie was efficient from the field and scored at least 20 points for a third straight game. Across 14 appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 21.9 points while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.