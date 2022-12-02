Champagnie recorded 27 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Champagnie continues to be lights out on the offensive end and has scored 100 points over his past three outings. He also tied his season high with 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the campaign.