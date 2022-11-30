Champagnie recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Maine.

Champagnie has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games at the G League level and fell one rebound shy of his second double-double of the campaign. The 21-year-old also notched a season-high three blocks during the narrow win.