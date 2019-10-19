76ers' Julian Washburn: Signs with Philadelphia
Washburn agreed to terms with the 76ers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Washburn, who saw action in 18 games for the Grizzlies last year, contributing 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game, was signed, then immediately waived by the 76ers. Assuming that he clears waiver, Washburn'll head to the Blue Coats for the start of the 2019-20 season.
