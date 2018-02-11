76ers' Justin Anderson: Another productive effort on second unit
Anderson went for 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 win over the Clippers.
Anderson continues to generate the occasional solid scoring contribution off the bench, with Saturday's tally serving as his fifth double-digit scoring effort over the last 10 games. The 24-year-old's minutes tend to fluctuate between the teens and low 20s in the majority of contests, so he's only an option in deeper formats at present. However, his ability to score efficiently gives him enough upside as a DFS punt play on any given night.
