76ers' Justin Anderson: Available to play Wednesday

Anderson (shin) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anderson dealt with some soreness in his shin earlier in the day, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he now feels good enough to take the court. Over nine games played this season, Anderson has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer across 13.2 minutes, rendering him useless in all but the deepest of leagues. He'll be nothing more than wing depth on Wednesday.