76ers' Justin Anderson: Available Tuesday
Anderson (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson has been sidelined over the past eight games as a result of a sprained right ankle, though has recovered enough to take the floor Tuesday. That said, since he's been hurt, the team has bolstered their depth by acquiring both Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. So, it's unclear how much run Anderson will now be afforded on a regular basis. On the year, he's averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 boards across 14.1 minutes.
